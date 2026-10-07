Assam: Seven-month pregnant woman killed in hit-and-run on Silchar-Imphal highway

A seven-month pregnant woman was killed after an oil tanker allegedly rammed into her scooter on National Highway 37 in the Jujang Pahar area of Cachar district on Wednesday, October 7.

The deceased was identified as Mary Lalrimpui Mar, a resident of Lower Laban Khal. According to reports, she was travelling from Lower Laban Khal towards Fulertal on a scooter for a routine prenatal health check-up when the accident occurred.

The oil tanker, bearing registration number MN 01 AA 4180, was allegedly travelling at high speed from the Jiribam side when it hit the scooter from behind. The impact threw Mar off the vehicle, causing fatal injuries. She died at the spot.

The tanker allegedly fled the scene following the accident.

The incident led to protests by local residents, who blocked the Silchar-Imphal National Highway demanding the immediate arrest of the tanker and its driver. The protesters also reportedly prevented the woman's body from being taken for post-mortem examination.

Police reached the spot after being alerted about the accident. Banskandi Police subsequently detained the tanker and its driver, following which the protesters handed over the body to the police.

The body was later sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the accident and the alleged hit-and-run.