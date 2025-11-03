Assam: Seven notorious criminals arrested in late-night operation by Basistha police

In a major breakthrough, Basistha Police in Guwahati arrested seven most-wanted criminals during a late-night operation near Koinadhara in the Khanapara area. The gang, allegedly involved in multiple cases of robbery and counterfeit currency circulation across Assam, was apprehended following an intelligence-based raid.



The arrested have been identified as Suraj Ali, Zakir Hussain, and Mohammad Ali of Lakhimpur; Abul Kasem and Amir Hussain of Nagaon; and Alauddin and Ainul Haque of Sonitpur district.



During the operation, police seized counterfeit currency worth ₹98,500, two wooden sticks used in robberies, ten mobile phones, and two vehicles—a Scorpio (AS02AG7901) and a Swift (AS07X1666)—reportedly used in their criminal activities.



Preliminary investigations indicate that the gang had been operating across several districts, with multiple cases already registered against them in various police stations. Police said that further investigation is underway to trace other members and possible links to a wider crime network.