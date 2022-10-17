At least 7 people including women have been hospitalised in Assam after consuming poisonous mushrooms on October 17.

In the Hojai district's Lanka, seven people including women, are undergoing treatment after eating poisonous mushrooms for dinner.

The incident took place in the family of one Ravindra Majumdar of Jaisagar in Lanka. At present, the victims are being treated at a private hospital in Hojai.

On the night of October 15, the family members, including guests after having their dinner went to bed, however, people started to vomit following which they became unconscious.

The victims were identified as Biswaizat Majumdar (30), Jharna Majumdar (52), Sujan Majumdar (26), Sumitra Das (22), Mamoni Majumder (20), Laxmi Majumdar (70), Payal Mazumdar (18).

Of these, Payal Majumdar and Lakshmi Majumdar both came to Rabindra Majumdar's house as guests. The two guests are said to be hailing from the Karbi Anglong district.

It is to be mentioned here that every year, many people fall sick after consuming wild mushrooms, and some of them often succumb to their illnesses.