Udharbond Forest Department officials on November 13 detained seven poachers engaged in illegal fishing.

The accused were arrested while they were illegally fishing in the Borail Wildlife Sanctuary which falls under Udharbond Forest Department in the Cachar district.

The seven arrested poachers are Zakir Hossain Laskar, Murad Hossain Laskar, Shahjahan Laskar, Shahjahan Laskar, Maruk Laskar, Abul Hussain Laskar, Iqbal Hussain Laskar.

According to reports the smugglers allegedly used electro-fishing devices and poison to while engaging in illegal activities.

Several kilograms of fish of various species along with electrical equipment and chemicals were recovered from their possession. The officials of the Udharbond Forest Department later handed over the detainees to Udharbond Police.