In a bid to promote riverine tourism, an initiative of the Government of India is set to connect seven revered temples in Guwahati through an innovative waterway circuit. The transformative project will link the historic temples of Kamakhya, Pandunath, Ashwaklanta, Doul Govinda, Umananda, Chakreshwar, and Auniati Satra, providing an immersive experience for pilgrims and tourists alike.

The circuit will commence its journey from the enchanting Hanuman Ghat in Uzan Bazar, embarking on a scenic voyage along the Brahmaputra river to visit each of the sacred sites. The introduction of a ferry service is expected to revolutionize travel, significantly reducing the time required to complete the entire circuit to less than two hours.

This groundbreaking initiative is made possible through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to be signed on May 19, 2023.

The signing ceremony, to be held in the presence of Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal will bring together key stakeholders including the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), Sagarmala Development Company Limited (SDCL), Assam Tourism Development Corporation Limited (ATDC), and Directorate of Inland Water Transport (DIWT) Assam.

Under the ambitious Sagarmala Programme, the 'Riverine-based Tourism Circuit' project is set to transform the region's tourism landscape. With an estimated initial cost of Rs. 40-45 crores, the project will receive joint contributions of 55% from SDCL and IWAI, with the remaining funds provided by ATDC. In a remarkable gesture, DIWT has generously offered the usage of Ghats near the temples free of charge for the project.