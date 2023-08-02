Atleast seven students sustained grave injuries in a major road mishap that took place on August 2 in Assam’s Gauripur.

Initial reports state that the event happened in Assam's Dhubri district, near the Alamganj neighbourhood of Gauripur.

According to officials, the accident was caused when a flashy four-wheeler crashed into an e-rickshaw.

The automobile was coming from West Bengal, had entered Assam, and was heading to Guwahati, per the information that was obtained.

Near Alamganj in Dhubri, the accident happened on the national route number 17.

The injured were taken urgently to the Dhubri hospital, where they are now getting care.

According to reports, the driver of the vehicle that caused the collision turned himself in to Gauripur Traffic Police.

It should be mentioned that earlier on July 26, numerous people were hurt and two people died in separate vehicle incidents that occurred all throughout Assam.

In the first incident, a Suzuki and an Innova collided head-on, killing one young woman and injuring six others.