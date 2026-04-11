Assam: Seven suspected ULFA (I) linkmen arrested across Tinsukia district

Tinsukia Police have apprehended seven alleged linkmen of ULFA (Independent) from different parts of the district, officials said.

According to police sources, the detained individuals were allegedly involved in the exchange of information with ULFA (Independent) over an extended period. The arrests were carried out in separate operations across multiple locations.

Police stated that the accused are currently under interrogation as part of an ongoing investigation to ascertain the extent of their involvement and possible links within the network.

The seven individuals have been identified as Barlin Neog of Bordumsa; Mithu Gohain and Lilambar Moran, both residents of Pengree; Bikash Deka of Kakopathar; Shiba Deb and Paritosh Deb, both from Miao in Arunachal Pradesh; and Manob Dey of Makum.

Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.