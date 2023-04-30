Assam: Several coaches of train derail in Guwahati's Bamunimaidam, no casualties reported
Several coaches of a train derailed in Guwahati's Bamunimaidam on Sunday (April 30).
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In a shocking incident, several coaches of a train derailed in Guwahati's Bamunimaidam on Sunday (April 30) and no casualties have been reported so far.
According to the reports, the incident took place due to the negligence of staffers.
This is a developing story. Further details awaited.
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