When it comes to dogs, people are often fond of and tend to love loyal animals. People are more empathetic to dogs than human beings.

But, today, we have a story which is not only gross but it is also heartbreaking. A large number of dogs in Numaligarh were tied in mouths, packed in sacks and dumped by the roadside and could be seen crying for help.

How inhumane and cruel can a human being be?

According to reports, some miscreants brought the dogs to Dimapur to smuggle and sell them. However, on being caught and finding no choice, the miscreants allegedly dumped the dogs in the middle of the road. The dogs were left to die there. But, people passing by saw the helpless animals lying there and informed the local authorities about the incident.

On the Dhalai police September 23 apprehended two persons from Mizoram for allegedly smuggling dogs in Assam's Cachar district.

As per reports, the police on Thursday night seized a dog-laden bolero bearing registration number MZ05-7829 which was heading towards Silchar from Mizoram.

The police recovered 16 smuggled dogs apart from arresting two smugglers.

The accused have been identified as Alfred Mar and Lalsanhima, a resident of Mizoram.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered in this regard and police have launched an investigation.

Recently, amid rising animal smuggling, a team led by the Bokakhat Officer-in-charge rescued at least 31 smuggled dogs from the Kuruwabahi area of the district.

Cases of dog smuggling have been on the rise for the last few years. Protection of animals is enshrined as a fundamental duty in the Indian Constitution and there exist several animal welfare legislations in India to look after innocent and helpless living beings. It's time authorities and animal rights activists come forward and do something to save and protect innocent animals.

