On the eve of Kati Bihu, heavy storms and heavy rains on October 17 night caused extensive damage in one part of the Golaghat district of Assam.

Following the heavy storms, many families' houses collapsed in Mukrong, Athkheliya, and adjoining areas of the Golaghat district. Besides this, several houses were damaged as a huge tree collapsed due to the storm.

Meanwhile, the power supply in the area has been disrupted indefinitely as the storm uprooted electric poles.

The storm that came on the day of Kati Bihu has now engulfed the farming community of the area. The worst affected villages due to the storm, and rains are Mukrong, Singfura, Athkheliya, Abhaypuria, Borkosari, and Khutakota villages respectively.

It is noteworthy that due to the storm, the crops in the area have also been severely damaged.

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