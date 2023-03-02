In a shocking incident, at least six houses were gutted in the fire including a woman’s rental properties in the Tezpur district of Assam on March 2.

Six rental homes owned by a woman named Sulema Khatun caught fire, according to reports of the incident in Balichapori's vicinity of the Radio Center.

Khatun lost various valuables and property worth lakhs as a result of the fire catastrophe.

The cause of the fire's outcome has not yet been determined.

Once they arrived, the fire crews were able to put it out.

A large fire that started last week in the Hatigaon Chariali neighbourhood of Guwahati resulted in the destruction of up to 127 homes.

It is thought that an electrical short circuit caused the fire to start at Riju Ali's home. Unfortunately, the precise reason for the fire is yet unknown.

Up to 15 firefighters were dispatched right away. For more than three hours, the firefighters battled to put out the fire.

It should be mentioned that Guwahati has experienced a number of fire occurrences over the past two years.

The last time a destructive fire of this nature was reported in Guwahati's Fatasil Ambari neighbourhood was in December 2022.

The homes of at least 150 households had been entirely destroyed by the fire catastrophe.

More than 15 cylinders are said to have exploded in a slum area behind the Kamakhya Ram Borooah College in Fatasil, sparking the raging blaze.

All arterial roads were blocked after the fire broke out.