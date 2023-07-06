A massive rally was organised by various organisations in Silchar against the ECI's draft delimitation proposal for Assam.

Further, a rally was held to reschedule the constituencies in Silchar and Karimganj on July 6.

The protest rally was taken out in Silchar under the banner of the Forum for Democratic Rights against the redrawing of constituencies.

Various political and non-political party organisations of Cachar participated in the protest march.



Also Read: Assam: Tribal organisations protest against delimitation exercise in Gossaigaon

The rally started in the afternoon, July 6, from the city's Rajiv Bhawan but before the rally started police and CRPF forces arrived in front of the Rajiv Bhawan and allegedly tried to stop the rally.

Speaking to the media one of the protestors said, "As we are protesting against the delimitation of constituencies police tried to barge into the rally, however, we have broken the police barricade and marched forward."

However, protesters took out various roads in the city and staged a protest in front of the Cachar district collector's office.

One of the protesters demanded that the Election Commission should scrap the draft of constituencies and also submitted a memorandum to the ECI via the District Collector.