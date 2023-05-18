In a horrific incident, several students of a Lower Primary school in Kampur, Rajagaon area fell ill after consuming mid-day meal allegedly cooked in phenyl instead of cooking oil on May 17.

As per sources, several students were rushed to Nagaon after consuming mid-day meal laced with phenyl.

Reports suggested that the incident took place on May 17.

Parents of the students, who consumed the phenyl laced food, lodged a complaint at Kachuwa Police Station in Nagaon.

In a similar incident, several school students become unwell after consuming a mid-day meal in Rajagaon.

As per reports, the health of almost 200 students of Jarbagan LP school got deteriorated.

According to locals health of some students even got seriously ill.

Soon the parents realised that the young ones are suffering from food poisoning, and they were immediately rushed to the Singimari Hospital.

The doctors doubt that the food poisoning is caused by the mid-day meal they consumed.

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