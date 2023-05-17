In an unfortunate incident, several school students become unwell after consuming a mid-day meal in Rajagaon.

As per reports, the health of almost 200 students of Jarbagan LP school got deteriorated.

According to locals health of some students even got seriously ill.

Soon the parents realised that the young ones are suffering from food poisoning, and they were immediately rushed to the Singimari Hospital.

The doctors doubt that the food poisoning is caused by the mid-day meal they consumed.

Also Read: Assam: Suspected food poisoning claims one life and hospitalizes over 100 in Goalpara

After providing preliminary treatment, the students were shifted to the Kampur FRU for better treatment.

Earlier on May 12, one person died and over 100 villagers have been hospitalized due to suspected food poisoning in the Goalpara district of Assam. The incident occurred after a prayer meeting followed by a feast was organized in the house of a member of the Garo community in Mariampur village on Wednesday.

According to Joint Director (Health) Paresh Kalita, "According to the patients, they ate fish in the feast and after that they got ill." The affected individuals were admitted to hospitals in Bikali Model Hospital, Ranjuli Hospital, Dudhnai Hospital, and Goalpara Civil Hospital.

One woman, Renubala Sangma, aged 52, died in Goalpara Civil Hospital while several others are still undergoing treatment in different hospitals across the Goalpara district. A villager named Binsen Marak filed an FIR at Dhupdhara Police Station on Thursday evening.