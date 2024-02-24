The Rangiya division under North Eastern Frontier Railway has cancelled and diverted trains for undertaking infrastructure developmental works at Rangiya Division.

In view of pre-non – interlocking and non-interlocking works at Chaygaon, non-interlocking works at Bamunigaon and CRS inspection for commissioning of double line between Bamunigaon & Chaygaon under Rangiya division few trains will remain cancelled and diverted as follows:

Cancellation of train services:

# Train no. 05020 (Guwahati – Mendipathar Passenger) Special,

# Train no. 15602 (Guwahati – Dhubri) Express,

# Train no. 15753/15754 (Alipurduar Jn. – Guwahati – Alipurduar Jn.) Sifhung Express commencing journey from 24th to 29th February, 2024 will remain cancelled.

# Train no. 05803/05804 (New Bongaigaon – Guwahati – New Bongaigaon) Passenger Special commencing journey from 25th to 29th February, 2024 will remain cancelled.



# Train no. 05019 (Mendipathar – Guwahati) Passenger Special and Train no. 15601 (Dhubri – Guwahati) Express commencing journey from 25th February to 01st March, 2024 will remain cancelled.



# Train no. 05922 (New Tinsukia – Dhubri) Special commencing journey on 25th and 27th February, 2024 will remain cancelled.



# Train no. 05608 (Guwahati – Mendipathar) Passenger and Train no. 05921 (Dhubri – New Tinsukia) Special commencing journey on 26th and 28th February, 2024 will remain cancelled.



# Train no. 05607 (Mendipathar – Guwahati) Passenger commencing journey on 27th and 29th February, 2024 will remain cancelled.



Diverted via Kamakhya – Rangiya – New Bongaigaon:

# Train no. 12346 (Guwahati – Howrah) Saraighat Express commencing journey from 25th to 29th February, 2024



# Train no. 15668 (Kamakhya – Gandhidham) Express commencing journey on 28th February, 2024



# Train no. 15655 (Kamakhya - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra) Express commencing journey on 25th February, 2024.



Diverted via New Bongaigaon – Rangiya – Kamakhya:



# Train no. 12345 (Howrah – Guwahati) Saraighat Express commencing journey from 25th to 29th February, 2024



# Train no. 12503 (SMVT Bengaluru - Agartala) Express commencing journey on 23rd February, 2024



# Train no. 15619 (Gaya – Kamakhya) Express commencing journey on 27th February, 2024



# Train no. 15078 (Gomti Nagar – Kamakhya) Express and Train no. 07030 (Secunderabad – Agartala) Special commencing journey on 26th February, 2024