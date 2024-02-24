Assam: Several trains cancelled, diverted due to infrastructure developmental works, check full list here
The Rangiya division under North Eastern Frontier Railway has cancelled and diverted trains for undertaking infrastructure developmental works at Rangiya Division.
The Rangiya division under North Eastern Frontier Railway has cancelled and diverted trains for undertaking infrastructure developmental works at Rangiya Division.
In view of pre-non – interlocking and non-interlocking works at Chaygaon, non-interlocking works at Bamunigaon and CRS inspection for commissioning of double line between Bamunigaon & Chaygaon under Rangiya division few trains will remain cancelled and diverted as follows:
Cancellation of train services:
# Train no. 05020 (Guwahati – Mendipathar Passenger) Special,
# Train no. 15602 (Guwahati – Dhubri) Express,
# Train no. 15753/15754 (Alipurduar Jn. – Guwahati – Alipurduar Jn.) Sifhung Express commencing journey from 24th to 29th February, 2024 will remain cancelled.
# Train no. 05803/05804 (New Bongaigaon – Guwahati – New Bongaigaon) Passenger Special commencing journey from 25th to 29th February, 2024 will remain cancelled.
# Train no. 05019 (Mendipathar – Guwahati) Passenger Special and Train no. 15601 (Dhubri – Guwahati) Express commencing journey from 25th February to 01st March, 2024 will remain cancelled.
# Train no. 05922 (New Tinsukia – Dhubri) Special commencing journey on 25th and 27th February, 2024 will remain cancelled.
# Train no. 05608 (Guwahati – Mendipathar) Passenger and Train no. 05921 (Dhubri – New Tinsukia) Special commencing journey on 26th and 28th February, 2024 will remain cancelled.
# Train no. 05607 (Mendipathar – Guwahati) Passenger commencing journey on 27th and 29th February, 2024 will remain cancelled.
Diverted via Kamakhya – Rangiya – New Bongaigaon:
# Train no. 12346 (Guwahati – Howrah) Saraighat Express commencing journey from 25th to 29th February, 2024
# Train no. 15668 (Kamakhya – Gandhidham) Express commencing journey on 28th February, 2024
# Train no. 15655 (Kamakhya - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra) Express commencing journey on 25th February, 2024.
Diverted via New Bongaigaon – Rangiya – Kamakhya:
# Train no. 12345 (Howrah – Guwahati) Saraighat Express commencing journey from 25th to 29th February, 2024
# Train no. 12503 (SMVT Bengaluru - Agartala) Express commencing journey on 23rd February, 2024
# Train no. 15619 (Gaya – Kamakhya) Express commencing journey on 27th February, 2024
# Train no. 15078 (Gomti Nagar – Kamakhya) Express and Train no. 07030 (Secunderabad – Agartala) Special commencing journey on 26th February, 2024
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today