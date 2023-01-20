Two infants, one aged just 4 months and another one year old lost died due to severe cold in Assam's Moran Town, said Health officer Dr Himangshu Borah on January 20.

As per Dr. Borah, the 4-month-old infant, the second son of Sunny and Rajmoni Dhanwar, died while asleep.

"The baby had previously come to us for immunization. He had returned home safely. When questioned if he had any cold or other symptoms, his mother stated he had a mild fever but had recovered and was playing normally. She had given him milk at night, and the child had gone off to sleep. The father found the child to be still in the early morning," he added.

He further went on to say that when he visited the deceased child's home, he saw that their living conditions were very poor, with roofs with holes and barely enough walls and ceilings to ward off the severe cold that Moran has been experiencing since the hailstorm hit the area on December 26 last year.

Dr. Borah verified the death of another one-year-old infant in Moran as a result of the extreme cold. The killings happened in the Moran region of the Dibrugarh district of eastern Assam, in the No Mirhola neighbourhood of Moran.

Despite the fact that the government offered support for numerous underprivileged families in the region following the hailstorm, many of the families have yet to receive assistance.

It needs to mention here that one woman was found dead at platform no 1 of the Lumding railway station on Friday, January 6, night.

Witnesses who saw the lifeless body suspected the deceased to have died due to the cold weather condition.

The deceased woman has been identified as Durga Chakrabarty, as per sources of the Railway Police.

Meanwhile, an investigation has been launched by the police to ascertain the exact reason behind the woman’s death.

At least two people, including a woman, were discovered dead at Lumding Railway Junction on January 5.

According to sources, the people died due to a lack of quilts to protect them from the bitter cold.

On Sunday, January 1, a young man's death was reported and the youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his bedroom in Guwahati.