Heavy storm, winds and rain caused severe damage in several villages of Nalbari District. Especially villages like Madhupur, Barila, Banekusi, Rajakhaat, Phulaguri, Bhatpara, Kaithalkuchi, Mularkushi, Panigaon, Barakhat, Khaliha and Khatanoon parts in Nalbari district are extensively damaged by the heavy storm.

The storm caused extensive damages in several areas in Nalbari district of Assam last night. The storm damaged houses and other properties in Nalbari. Several trees were uprooted blocking roads in various places. Tin roofs were blown away and electricity poles were uprooted in several places.

Furthermore, transportation from Nalbari town to Tihu was entirely obstructed due to breaking of electric poles along the main road. Several houses and trees collapsed under the impact of the storm.

According to the sources, Balija Primary School in West Balija was severely damaged. The school's whole tin roof was blown away, as well as the paved wall collapsed due to the storm. A house of the mosque in Madhupur Eidgah Maidan area came under the impact of the storm.

The heavy storm also resulted in the death of livestocks in the affected villages of Nalbari.

Meanwhile, the locals appealed to the government for financial compensation to the affected.