Assam’s Titabor region has been experiencing a severe drinking water crisis for the last one month.

Due to the excessive negligence of the Public Health and Engineering Department of Titabar Subdivision, the people of Titabar have been facing an acute shortage of drinking water.

As per the report, the disruption in water supply in Titabor has risen due to a technical fault in the supply system.

As a result, over two lakh people, including 16 gram panchayats and one municipality in the sub-division, are experiencing severe water issues.

The department has faced criticism for its inability to supply water despite owning the largest "Greater Titabar Water Supply Scheme" project in the area due to its failure to implement adequate plans and projects.

As a result, the people are forced to consume unclean water from the flowing river and the canals.

In order to provide temporary relief to the people, the municipality of Titabar has made arrangements to provide door-to-door water through tanks.