The northern region of Tihu in the state is facing severe flooding once again. The rising waters of the Morapagaldia river have breached the embankment, causing water to pour into the northern sands. As a result, numerous villages have been submerged, and the situation is worsening with each passing hour.

The Tihu Akhara Garhkaptani road has been completely washed away by the forceful current of the river, leaving behind a trail of destruction. The floodwaters have engulfed several areas, including areas in Marapagalia, where the village has been hit in two locations due to the initial flood.

The absence of repairs to the broken embankment has aggravated the situation, and locals are now fearing that more villages will be inundated by nightfall. The flood situation in the state is rapidly deteriorating, adding to the concerns of the affected residents.The administration is yet to respond to the unfolding crisis.