Assam: Severe storm batters Cachar; disrupts normal life, damages infrastructure

A powerful storm swept across Assam’s Cachar district, disrupting normal life and causing extensive damage to infrastructure and property in several areas, officials said.

Heavy winds uprooted large trees at multiple locations, blocking key roads and bringing vehicular movement to a halt. Several vehicles were left stranded as traffic remained disrupted in affected stretches. Authorities reported damage to electric poles and snapped transmission lines, resulting in widespread power outages across the district.

Strong gusts also blew off the roofs of several houses and shops, while falling trees damaged residential structures and gardens in many localities. Residents reported significant disruption to daily activities due to blocked roads and lack of electricity.

The worst-affected areas include Berenga, Arkatipur, Kashipur, Banskandi, Sonai, Katigorah, Dayapur, Dholai and Barkhola, where the impact of the storm was particularly severe.

District authorities have launched rescue and restoration operations, with teams deployed to clear debris and restore road connectivity. Efforts are also underway to repair damaged power infrastructure and reinstate electricity supply.

No casualties have been officially reported so far. However, officials indicated that the extent of property damage is considerable, and assessment of losses is ongoing.