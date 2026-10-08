Assam: Sewa Sankalp Abhijan brings specialist healthcare services to remote areas of Dhubri, over 6000 benefit

More than 6,500 people across Dhubri district benefited from a mega healthcare outreach programme organised by the District Health Society under the Sewa Sankalp Abhijan, with specialist doctors providing medical consultations and health-related administrative services in rural, remote and riverine areas.

A total of 6,584 patients availed medical services through camps held at multiple block locations, municipal areas, Gram Panchayat offices and remote riverine villages. The initiative was aimed at taking healthcare services closer to communities that face difficulties in accessing specialised medical facilities.

A team of eight specialist doctors was deployed during the outreach programme to provide consultations, including services under the General OPD and Eye OPD.

The camps also facilitated access to essential administrative health services. Residents were able to register and apply for documents such as birth and death certificates and disability certificates at the outreach locations.

The healthcare drive covered several locations across Dhubri district, including the Agomoni Block Office Campus, Birsing Gram Panchayat Office Campus, Kumarganj Gram Panchayat Office, Bilasipara SIRD Training Centre and Municipal Board, Nashkara-Jamadarhat areas, Athani Block Office and Sapotgram town localities.

The District Health Society said the outreach was designed to improve access to specialist healthcare among people living in underserved areas, particularly communities in remote riverine villages and rural pockets.

Moyezuddin Ahmed, District Media Expert of Dhubri Health Society, said the campaign focused on addressing gaps in healthcare access while integrating essential administrative services into the outreach programme.

“Our primary focus under the Sewa Sankalp Abhijan has been to bridge the healthcare gap in remote riverine villages and rural pockets. By pairing specialist consultations with essential administrative services like disability and birth registrations, we are delivering holistic healthcare directly to the people's doorsteps,” Ahmed said.

The initiative is part of the District Health Society's efforts to expand access to specialised medical care and essential health services in rural and underserved areas of Dhubri district.