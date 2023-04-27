Incarcerated Khalistani activists received a visit from their lawyers and family members on April 27 in Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) appointed lawyers team, along with the activists' relatives, were satisfied with the facilities in the jail.

During the meeting, a letter signed by Amrit Pal Singh was handed over to the lawyers team, expressing the need for a committee or panel to be formed. The lawyer team will decide on the next course of legal proceedings, including the appointment of lawyers on a case-to-case basis.

Advocate Simranjit Singh, who received the letter from Amritpal Singh, expressed optimism regarding the ongoing legal proceedings. The lawyers and family members are committed to securing the best possible outcome for the activists.

Earlier in the day, a team comprising of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee( SGPC ) along with family members of Khalistani propagator Amritpal Singh and nine others lodged at Dibrugarh Central Jail, arrived here in Dibrugarh today.

The team also included advocate Bhagwant Singh Sialka, a member of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).