In a bid to provide legal help to alleged pro-khalistani youths lodged in Dibrugarh jail, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), on April 10, sent a delegation of lawyers to the district.

The lawyer's delegation includes Advocate Mandeep Singh Sidhu, brother of the Late Sandeep (Deep) Singh Sidhu, Advocate Rohit Sharma, and advocate Bhagwant Singh Sialka.

''A delegation of lawyers from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Sri Amritsar has reached Dibrugarh to pursue the cases of youths who were arrested from Punjab and imprisoned in Assam's Dibrugarh,'' SGPC tweeted.

However, when India Today NE tried to reach Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Shwetank Mishra over the same, he refused to comment, saying, '' I am not authorized to comment on this issue''.

Meanwhile, in a major development, fugitive 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh's close aide Papalpreet Singh was apprehended from Punjab's Hoshiarpur on April 10.

Papalpreet, who is said to have links with ISI, was arrested during a joint operation by Punjab and Delhi Police.

Both Amritpal and Papalpreet have been on the run since March 18 when the Punjab Police launched a crackdown against the Khalistan sympathizer and his aides.

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