Assam: SGST raids businessman’s residence, hardware shop in Bongaigaon over alleged tax evasion

The State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) department conducted a raid at Chalantapara in Assam’s Bongaigaon district following allegations of tax evasion by a hardware businessman.

A 12-member SGST team carried out the operation at the residence of Dhaneswar Mandal, alias Dhoinya, a hardware businessman from Kabaitari, and examined documents related to his business activities.

The department also searched Assam Hardware, Mandal’s shop in Kabaitari. However, the businessman reportedly closed the shop and left the area after receiving information about the impending raid.

During the operation, the SGST team seized several documents from Mandal’s residence for further examination.

According to allegations, Mandal had been running his business for a considerable period while evading payment of government taxes. He is also reportedly the owner of substantial assets.

The department is expected to examine the seized documents and other records to ascertain the extent of any alleged tax evasion. Further details of the operation and the department’s findings are awaited.