Shakil Hussain from Assam has topped the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate (UG) courses among all Northeast states.

He secured the top position among candidates from Northeast India in the NEET UG exams, the results of which were declared on June 13.

Shakil Hussain from Guwahati scored a total of 695 marks out of 720 in NEET UG 2023, the highest across the Northeast.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the NEET UG results in 2023 on June 13.

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How to check NEET UG 2023 results at the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can check the NEET UG results through their login credentials.

NEET UG exam was conducted on May 7, 2023, at different centres in 499 cities across the country, and 14 cities outside of India.

NEET UG 2023 Results: Steps to Check the Scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NEET UG 2023 result link

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as application number and date of birth

Step 4: View and take print of the results for future reference.