Assam: Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, Amritprabha Mahanta arrested in connection to Zubeen Garg death case

Musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and singer Amritprabha Mahanta, were arrested today, October 2 in connection with the death of Assam’s celebrated singer Zubeen Garg.



Both suspects had been under the interrogation by Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for six days prior to their arrest as part of an ongoing probe into the circumstances surrounding the singer’s untimely demise.



According to sources, both Goswami and Mahanta were reportedly in Singapore at the time of Zubeen Garg’s passing, a fact that investigators are examining closely.



The arrests mark a significant development in the case, which has attracted widespread attention across Assam and the country.



It is a developing story. More details awaited.