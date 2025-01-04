Baghbar MLA, Sherman Ali, has successfully retained his legislative seat following a conclusive ruling by Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary. The decision comes after multiple appeals for his disqualification, including formal requests from MP Rakibul Hussain and Opposition Leader Debabrata Saikia.



Hussain had urged the Speaker to revoke Ahmed’s MLA status, citing alleged violations of party discipline, while Saikia also submitted a similar appeal. Despite these efforts, the Speaker ruled in Ahmed’s favor, allowing him to continue as an MLA.



Reacting to the decision, Ahmed said, “When one stays on the right path, obstacles are inevitable. However, steadfastness on the righteous path ensures support from God or Allah.” He also expressed gratitude for the Speaker’s fairness, saying, “I have always had faith in the Speaker’s integrity. Indigenous people are simple and straightforward, and I thank him for his unbiased judgment.”



Ahmed also reflected on his resolution for the new year, emphasizing forgiveness, stating, “Forgive and forget. I will not retaliate against Rakibul today. May wisdom dawn upon Congress leadership.”



The controversy dates back to May of the previous year, when the Congress party sought Ahmed’s disqualification, accusing him of campaigning against the party’s official candidates during the Lok Sabha elections. A 167-page complaint was filed, alleging that Ahmed actively supported opposition candidates and posted derogatory remarks about Congress candidates on his Facebook page.



Rakibul Hussain, a former deputy leader of Congress in the assembly and now an MP, criticized Ahmed’s actions, stating, “He actively campaigned against our official candidates, which is a clear violation of party rules.” Despite the allegations, Ahmed remains resolute in his position, marking a significant political victory amid internal party strife.



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