The Shiksha Setu app will introduce a new feature within a week allowing school authorities to request additional textbooks.

These requests will be addressed promptly. Class XI admissions are currently ongoing, and textbooks are ready for dispatch.

This comes after Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu held a meeting with officials from the School Education Department, SEBA, AHSEC and Textbook Publication Corporation, and reviewed the scheme of Free Textbook to all students of Govt. and Provincialised Schools.

"Enrollment in Govt. schools are increasing, and the Govt. is now printing additional books to meet the demand," wrote the minister on his X handle.

Earlier this month, the ongoing investigation led by Morigaon District Commissioner Debashish Sharma uncovered egregious corruption within the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Mission.



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The probe, which delved into the implementation of a scheme aimed at establishing digital libraries and classrooms in 90 schools across the district during the 2023/24 academic year, has brought to light a web of deceit and malpractice.

At the heart of the scandal lies the promise of enriching educational resources for students, with the ambitious goal of providing access to knowledge from around the globe.

However, the reality paints a starkly different picture. Of the 90 designated schools, only a meagre two are witnessing any semblance of progress in the construction of digital libraries.

The rest stand as silent witnesses to what Commissioner Sharma has described as a façade of progress masking profound corruption.