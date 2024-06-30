The 9th All India Police Judo Cluster 2024 has wrapped up, showcasing impressive performances from law enforcement athletes across the country. Assam made a notable impact, securing the sixth position overall with a total of 33 medals, including 4 gold, 13 silver, and 16 bronze.

While ITBP topped the medal tally with 42 medals (20 gold), Uttar Pradesh claimed the fourth spot with 35 medals. Neighbouring states also made their mark, with Arunachal Pradesh earning 6 medals and Manipur taking home 4. The competition highlighted the strength of India's northeastern region in judo.

Assam also outperformed several larger states, with Rajasthan and Odisha rounding out the top ten with 25 and 16 medals respectively.

Some surprising results emerged, as Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, despite their size, did not secure any gold medals but still managed to finish in the top 15.

The event's closing ceremony is scheduled for today (June 30) at Sarusajai Stadium, with the Governor of Assam set to attend as the chief guest, adding a prestigious finale to this national-level police sporting event.

This judo cluster not only promotes physical fitness among police forces but also fosters camaraderie and competitive spirit across state and organizational boundaries.