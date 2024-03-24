Assam had remarkable results in a variety of sports, placing third in the medal standings in the "North East Games 2024," which took place in Nagaland. Commencing on March 18 and ending on Saturday, March 23, were the games.



40 gold medals and 50 silver medals were among their magnificent haul, demonstrating the Assamese contingent's depth of skill and tenacity. The Assam boxing squad was very impressive, winning four gold medals, five silver medals, and six bronze medals.

The wrestlers from Assam shown remarkable talent and perseverance in the ring. In the 53kg class, Pritima Khaklary won a silver medal; in the 55kg and 59kg classes, Domoni Uzir and Anisha Basumutary, respectively, took home bronze medals.



Ashik Pingua gained another silver medal in the 57kg class, and Basanta Patgiri and Ranjoy Daimary added bronze medals in the 61kg and 79kg weight classes, respectively. With these additions, Assam's wrestling medal tally now stands at two silver and four bronze.

In addition, the Assam Women's Basketball Team won a bronze medal for their outstanding cooperation and perseverance.



The Assam Olympic Association (AOA) expressed great appreciation for the athletes from Assam for their amazing accomplishment. Since 90% of the athletes were novices from Assam, AOA General Secretary Lakhya Konwar expressed his satisfaction with the athletes' performance.

“Only 10 per cent experienced athletes were selected to represent the state keeping in mind to groom the future stars. I must say, the young boys and girls have really performed well,” Konwar said.

Manipur topped the medal tally with as many as 52 gold, 38 silver and 40 bronze, while hosts Nagaland finished at the second spot with 48 gold, 42 silver and 44 bronze.