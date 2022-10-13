Assam along with Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat among 15 other states and UTs placed in the ‘Achievers Category’ in the LEADS (Logistics Ease Across Different States) 2022 Report.

The national index analyses and ranks the logistics of states across India.

It is to be noted that, Assam has been rated highest on quality of infrastructure, reliability of Logistics Services and operating and regulatory environment.

Further under the initiatives taken by the Assam government- Introduction of Assam Logistics and Warehousing Policy, 2022, deployment of Automatic Number Plate Recognizing (ANPR) system on NH-37 that divides Kaziranga National Park, Implementation of a web-based E-Chalan system, setting up Drivers and Conductors Training School in Guwahati and also National Institute for Automotive Inspection Maintenance and Training (NIAIMT), Silchar centre.

Happy to find Assam placed in ‘Achievers Category’ under NE State Cluster in LEADS (Logistics Ease Across Different States) 2022 Report, a national index that analyses & ranks logistics of States.



We’re committed to creating world-class logistics in Assam to accelerate growth. pic.twitter.com/Xo5Gmcs3bu — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 13, 2022

Meanwhile, a Multi-Modal Logistic park at Jojighopa and the Development of Inland Waterway Terminals are in the pipeline.

The other states listed in the ranking as fast movers include Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Puducherry, Sikkim, and Tripura.

Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Ladakh, Nagaland, Jammu and Kashmir, and Arunachal Pradesh are rated in the aspirers' category.

Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are among the achievers' category.

categorised as achievers in the logistics index chart 2022, according to a report released by the commerce and Industry Ministry on October 13.

The LEADS survey assesses viewpoints of various users and stakeholders across the value chain (Shippers, Terminal Infrastructure Service Providers, Logistics Service Providers, Transporters and Government agencies) to understand the ‘enabler’ and ‘impediments’ to the logistics ecosystem in the country. The annual survey processes the data received from stakeholders (perception data) and States/ UTs (objective data) and ranks the logistics ecosystem of each State/ UT using a statistical model.