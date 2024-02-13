In a shocking incident, a mother in Assam's Morigaon district has allegedly killed her three year old child. The incident reportedly took place at Moynaguri.

The accused identified as Rita Konwar has been accused to have killed her three year old child and hit the body under the bed. The matter soon came to light and the police arrived at the spot and took the accused mother into custody. Meanwhile, the body of the child has been sent to the Morigaon Civil Hospital for post mortem.

It is still not known as to what led to the woman taking such a cruel step with her own child. The incident meanwhile has sent shockwaves in the area.

"We don't know what really happened. Someone called me saying something had happened here. When I reached here I was told that the mother has killed her child and has stuffed the body into sack and hid under the bed. I came and inspected the scene and also took photos. The child's body had been put under the bed in a sack," said Sanjib Konwar, the local village head.

Meanwhile, police is conducting its probe into the matter and is questioning the accused mother.