Assam shocker: Man allegedly beheaded over suspected affair with neighbour’s wife, 4 arrested

A 31-year-old man was allegedly murdered and beheaded in Assam’s Jorhat district over a suspected extramarital relationship with a neighbour’s wife, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Anil Rajgarh, a resident of Greenview Tea Estate in Mariani. Police have arrested four people, including the woman allegedly linked to the victim.

According to police, Anil went missing on September 7, following which his family lodged a complaint at Mariani Police Station. His decomposed body was later recovered from a riverside area near the Bhogdoi river.

Police said the victim’s throat was allegedly slit with a blade before he was beheaded with a machete.

The arrested accused have been identified as Kapil Karmakar, his wife Anima Karmakar, Kapil’s younger brother Sanjit Karmakar and their friend Mahesh Rajgarh.

Mariani SDPO Trinayan Chamuah said Anil had allegedly been in regular contact with Anima for several months.

Investigators allege that Anima called Anil to a tea garden area on September 7, where Kapil and the other two accused were allegedly waiting for him.

According to police, Anima allegedly attacked Anil with a blade before the other three accused joined in and killed him.

The accused allegedly placed the body in a sack, dragged it to the riverside and buried it, police said.

Investigators later recovered the machete allegedly used in the crime from the accused’s house.

The four accused have been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including murder, criminal conspiracy and causing disappearance of evidence.

Police said the accused allegedly confessed to the crime. A postmortem examination was conducted after the decomposed body was recovered.

The four accused were produced before a court, which remanded them to three days of police custody.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.