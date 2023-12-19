Assam: Shooting at India-Bangladesh border in Karimganj, BSF thwarts cattle smuggling attempt
A shooting incident occurred at the India-Bangladesh border in Karimganj, Assam, as the Border Security Force successfully stopped a cattle smuggling attempt.
Shooting incident took place between Bangladeshi cattle smugglers and a team of Karimganj police and Border Security Force (BSF). The incident transpired at the Ballia border in Karimganj.
The clash occurred when a group of Bangladeshi cattle smugglers attempted to breach the border and enter Indian territory. The BSF team, stationed at the border responded to the situation. In a bid to disperse the cattle smugglers, the team engaged in a confrontation, leading to a series of tense moments.
Eyewitnesses reported hearing gunfire as the BSF took action against the infiltrators. The exchange of fire resulted in one of the cattle smugglers managing to flee the scene.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today