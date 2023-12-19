Shooting incident took place between Bangladeshi cattle smugglers and a team of Karimganj police and Border Security Force (BSF). The incident transpired at the Ballia border in Karimganj.

The clash occurred when a group of Bangladeshi cattle smugglers attempted to breach the border and enter Indian territory. The BSF team, stationed at the border responded to the situation. In a bid to disperse the cattle smugglers, the team engaged in a confrontation, leading to a series of tense moments.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing gunfire as the BSF took action against the infiltrators. The exchange of fire resulted in one of the cattle smugglers managing to flee the scene.