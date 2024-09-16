A notice has been issued to 11 teachers, including the Cluster Resource Coordinator (CRC), of Fakuagram Higher Secondary School in Karimganj following a surprise visit by Dr. Om Prakash, the Mission Director of Sarva Shiksha.

During his inspection of several schools School, Dr. Prakash uncovered a range of discrepancies that prompted immediate action.

Subsequently, Dr. Prakash convened a meeting with education department officials at the district commissioner's conference hall to address the issues identified during his visit.



In light of the findings, the assistant commissioner took decisive action by suspending the principal of Fakuagram Higher Secondary School.

Furthermore, a show-cause notice was issued to 11 teachers associated with the institution, demanding an explanation for the irregularities discovered. This incident has brought to light significant concerns about the state of education administration in the region.



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