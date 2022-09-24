Over 340 Lower Primary schools in Assam’s Dima Hasao District have been served show cause notice for scoring C and D grades in the Gunotsav 2022.

Notably, the district stood at the 33rd position in the state during the recently concluded Gunotsav this year.

It is to be mentioned here that out of a total of 750 Lower Primary (LP) schools in the hill district, 110 schools scored C grade while 239 schools scored D grade.

Concerned with the poor performaces the Chief Exeucitive Member (CEM) Debolal Gorlosa held a review meeting on the same with the execuitive members of the concered department.

Further the CEM served a show cause notice to all the LP schools which scored C and D grades and asked the school authorities to submit a report before 26th September, 2022.

On the other hand, Dima Hasao secured the second position in the recently held state HSLC exam this year, however, the poor performaces in Gunotsav 2022 has raised concern.

The Gunotsav exercise was held in 33 districts where as many as 45,735 schools across the state took part and assessment was done in terms of grades.

Out of the 45,735 schools in the fray, only 4,826 schools got 'A+' grade while 17,045 schools got 'A' grade this year.

Similarly, 13,208 schools received 'B' grade, 4,667 received 'C' grade and 2,132 got 'D' grade.

From the 33 districts which participated in the exercise, Sivasagar district came out in first position having received the most A+ grade, followed by Majuli, Nalbari and Dima Hasao.

Dima Hasao ranked the lowest with only one school receiving A+ grade. Compared to Gunotsav held in the year 2018, the number of schools receiving A+ and A grade this year is relatively lower.

While only around 4800 schools got A+ grade this year, the number was more than 10,500 in 2018, signaling a fall in quality and learning outcomes of the students.

During Gunotsav in the year 2018, 10,678 schools received A+ grade and 21,801 received A grade.