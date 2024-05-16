2 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from Hailakandi, have been served show cause notices, marking a new chapter in the post-election scrutiny. Katlicherra MLA Sujam Uddin Laskar and Algapur MLA Nizam Uddin Chowdhury have both been asked to respond to the notices within a strict deadline of 5 days. Failure to provide a satisfactory reply may result in severe consequences, as per the issued warning.

The notices were issued in response to allegations leveled against the MLAs regarding their conduct during the recent elections. All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) General Secretary Aminul Islam addressed the media in a press conference, shedding light on the accusations. He claimed that Sujam Uddin Laskar had allegedly supported the Congress candidate during the elections, an act deemed inappropriate given the political context.

Furthermore, allegations of collusion with the Congress party have been directed at Nizamuddin Chowdhury, adding another layer of complexity to the situation. These allegations surfaced following a viral phone call that purportedly contained incriminating evidence.