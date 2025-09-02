Assam showcases homegrown semiconductor chips at Semicon India 2025

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the display of the first “Made in India” semiconductor chips at Semicon India 2025, noting that two of the chips proudly represent Assam.

The showcased chips include the Tata OSAT Chip and the Neural Amplifier Frontend IC developed by NIT Silchar.

In a social media post, Sarma emphasized Assam’s role in India’s growing semiconductor ecosystem, stating that the state is steadily contributing to the nation’s journey in chip manufacturing and technology development.

The event marks a significant milestone for Assam, reflecting the state’s increasing focus on high-tech industries and innovation in alignment with India’s push for self-reliance in semiconductors.

The government is working on the next phase of the India Semiconductor Mission and Design-Linked Incentive Scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.



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During the inaugural address of Semicon India 2025, Modi said the base of digital infrastructure is critical minerals, and the country has started working on the Critical Minerals Mission and is committed to meeting the growing demand for rare earth minerals.

"We are working on the next phase of the India Semiconductor Mission," Modi said.

He said that the days are not far when the smallest chip made in India will drive the biggest change in the world.

"The government is going to give shape to the new DLI (design-linked incentive) scheme," Modi said.