For the past 15 years, a rural road under the village panchayat has not been constructed. However, compelled by necessity, the local people who work as daily wage laborers have started collecting donations to build the road themselves. Moreover, this ward doesn't even have toilets or access to clean drinking water.

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, a massive plant has been constructed at the cost of crores of rupees. However, there is no water tank. As a result, the plant remains in a half-finished state.

Here is a village located about two and a half kilometers from Sri Bhumi town — presently under the Medel-Sharif Nagar Gaon Panchayat of South Karimganj constituency — called Fakirtilla Ward No. 3.

Now, pay attention to this road... Every day, many people travel through it. According to the locals' complaints, due to the poor condition of the road, students have been forced to stay away from classes for six month.

As a result, before the monsoon arrives, they are helplessly collecting stones and building the road with mud. They say... before the delimitation, the three-time MLA of North Karimganj constituency, Kamalakash Dey Purkayastha, only gave assurances.

And the current MLA, Chiddek Ahmed, along with no representatives from the panchayat, has given no importance to it. However, the government has allocated crores of rupees for the development of the panchayat. But no work has been done. They have made a desperate appeal to the Chief Minister, asking to make the road suitable for travel after the panchayat elections.