The Assam Government has officially dissolved the Bureau of Investigation (Economic Offences), commonly known as BIEO, and merged it with the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam.

The move is aimed at streamlining investigative efforts and eliminating structural redundancies in economic offence probes.

According to an official notification issued by the Governor of Assam, the decision has been taken in the broader interest of public service. Effective immediately, the BIEO will cease to exist as an independent investigative entity.

The key terms of the reorganisation include:

Redeployment of Personnel: All sanctioned and currently occupied posts under BIEO are to be transferred to the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, along with their present incumbents.



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Transfer of Assets: All assets belonging to the BIEO—including vehicles, office files, and equipment—are to be reallocated to the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption.

Abolition of Vacant Posts: All unfilled posts under BIEO, except those in the IPS and APS cadres, are to be abolished with immediate effect.

The notification marks a significant shift in Assam’s institutional framework for tackling white-collar crimes.

The Vigilance & Anti-Corruption Directorate, which already handles corruption-related cases involving public servants, will now also take over responsibilities previously managed by BIEO.