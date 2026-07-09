Assam shuts four loss-making PSUs, rules out privatisation; Jagiroad Semiconductor project to create 27,000 jobs

The Assam Government on July 9 informed the Legislative Assembly that it has shut down four loss-making Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) over the past decade while making it clear that no state-owned PSU is currently under consideration for privatisation.

Replying to a written question by Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi, Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises Minister Bimal Borah said the closed PSUs are Assam Minorities Development & Finance Corporation Ltd., Assam Plantation Crops Development Corporation, Assam State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd., and Pragjyotish Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd.

The minister said two of the closed PSUs had no employees, while the remaining two had 24 regular employees who were relieved under the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS). He reiterated that the government has no proposal to privatise any state-owned PSU.

Highlighting Assam's industrial expansion, Borah informed the House that the proposed Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test (TSAT) facility at Jagiroad will attract an investment of over Rs 27,000 crore. The project has received Rs 10,255 crore in financial assistance from the Government of India, while the Assam Government has approved incentives worth Rs 3,789 crore.

He said the semiconductor facility will specialise in advanced packaging technologies for sectors such as automotive, telecommunications, artificial intelligence and consumer electronics, and is expected to transform Jagiroad into a major industrial and logistics hub.

According to the minister, the project is expected to generate more than 27,000 employment opportunities, including around 15,000 direct and 12,000 indirect jobs. While no fixed quota has been earmarked for local youth, Borah said priority will be given to skilled candidates from Assam.

He also informed the Assembly that 508 women from Assam have already received hands-on semiconductor training at Tata Electronics facilities in Karnataka, while another 1,800 young women have been sent to Bengaluru for specialised skill development to build a workforce for the state's emerging semiconductor ecosystem.

On export promotion, the minister said the government has constituted District Export Promotion Committees across all districts under the District as Export Hub (DEH) and One District One Product (ODOP) initiatives. Export-oriented clusters are also being developed for traditional Assamese jewellery and agarwood to strengthen international trade.

Borah further highlighted Assam's first legally authorised export of agarwood chips to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in May 2026, valued at Rs 2.35 crore, calling it a significant milestone for the state's export sector.

He added that the government is also promoting investment through the European Blue Valley Cluster Pilot under the European Union's Global Gateway initiative, focusing on sectors such as tea, aromatic products, floriculture, AYUSH and other bio-resource-based industries.