Assam: Shyamkanu and Siddharth to be produced before CJM court, ED likely to take custody

A team of medical experts has arrived at the CID office in Guwahati to conduct health examinations of the five accused individuals in connection with the Zubeen Garg death case, including Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma. The medical evaluations are being carried out within the CID premises under strict supervision.

Two expatriate Assamese individuals, Sushmita Goswami and Debojit Hazarika have also reached the CID office for official proceedings. According to sources, all five accused are expected to be produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court around 9 AM, following which they will likely be sent to judicial custody.

However, investigative agencies have indicated that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) may seek 14 days of remand for key accused Shyamkanu Mahanta, citing the need for further interrogation related to possible financial irregularities.

Meanwhile, Susmita Goswami, Debajyoti Hazarika, and Pritam Bhuyan are slated to appear at the CID office for additional questioning as part of the ongoing probe.

In a related development, Abhimanyu Talukdar and Tanmay Phukan are expected to record their statements before the court. Officials have confirmed that while both individuals are cooperating with the investigation, there is no likelihood of their arrest in the case at this stage.

The ED is anticipated to retain custody of Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma, with strong indications that both may be taken directly from judicial custody into ED remand for further interrogation.