Sumitra Rabha, the mother of the late Assam SI Junmoni Rabha, has withdrawn a case lodged at the Jakhlabandha police station expressing her inability to pursue case number 87/23.

This development occurred in a Kaliabor courtroom, where she was accompanied by CBI officers, indicating a significant turn in the case surrounding Rabha's death.

The legal scenario was further complicated when former in-charge police officer Pawan Kalita attempted to withdraw case number 84/23 related to an accident.

The court, however, rejected this application due to the absence of a No Objection Certificate (NOC).

Rabha's mother was seen dealing with legal matters related to both cases, numbers 84/23 and 87/23, registered at the Jakhlabandha police station.

Junmoni Rabha, known as 'Lady Singham' or 'Dabangg cop', had made headlines when she arrested her fiancé on charges of fraud before her tragic death in a road accident.