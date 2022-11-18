An Assam man was arrested for allegedly posing as a doctor and duping dozens out of their hard-earned money for medical treatment.

Devashish Dutta was finally arrested by police in Sibsagar district’s Geleki, several weeks after he was exposed as a fraud.

Debasish Dutta hails from Tiok in Kukursawa village of Jorhat district.

The matter came to light after the accused was assigned to government hospitals under National Health Mission (NHM) for counselling following which the accused failed to provide a satisfactory registration number, which ideally, every doctor possesses.

Notably, the accused who was providing medical services at Arogyam Medical in Geleki in Sivasagar District acquired the Assam Council of Medical registration no:26619 mentioned in the prescription used by Devashish Dutta was actually registered in the name of Dr Shweta Mukesh Joshi (According to the records of OFFICE OF THE REGISTER, ASSAM COUNCIL OF MEDICAL REGISTRATION)

In an FIR to the Superintendent of Police, Dr Abhijit Neog, a resident of Lachit Nagar, Guwahati and a doctor working at "ARYA HOSPITAL" in Guwahati, alleged that Devashish Dutta had been providing medical services with fake registration numbers.

Meanwhile, case number 52/22 IPC US336 419 468 471 has been registered at Geleki Police Station against fake doctor Debasish Dutta.

On the other hand, the executive director of Assam National Health Mission, Manoj Choudhury stated that D Dutta intentionally circulated a false list, where he had put his own name in place of an authentic candidate to prove that he was a qualified doctor.