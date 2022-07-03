India’s largest pork processing plant will be built at Nazira, Sibsagar district in order to produce organic meat which will be exported to Southeast Asian countries like Myanmar, Bhutan, Vietnam, Philippines, and Singapore as well as some high-level markets in western countries.

Sources claimed that Nazira in the Sibsagar district of Upper Assam will become the main export centre and marketing centre of pork. Construction of the biggest pig meat processing plant in the country at Sanbacha village has already been completed by nearly 80%. JSB Processed Food Private Ltd claimed to have already invested 11 Crore as of now.

Talking exclusively to IndiaTodayNE, a veterinary doctor who is in charge of the project said, “This is a dream project for Assam because the capacity of the plant is 400 pigs daily and it is mainly for export development with better aspects. Around 30 employees will be required. Some issues like electricity and gas connections and road development are there and will be sorted out shortly”.

Pig processing plant of Nazira

The new plant is being built in Nazira under the Trade Infrastructure for Export Scheme (TIES) for an estimated Rs. 11.44 crore. The project will enable indigenous pig rearers to become self-reliant. The project is expected to benefit up to 15,700 families by directly and employing about 100 people producing pigs.

The pig processing plant under construction in the Sibsagar district is one of the country's largest projects, with complete amenities. The initiative is based on the Government of India's Act East policy, which would compel northeast India to enter the foreign market as a pig exporter.

India exported $1.61 million in pig meat, ranking it 56th in the world, however, Assam's contribution was insignificant. Despite producing 2.1 lakh of the country's 9.06 million pigs, the State's demand for pork is high.