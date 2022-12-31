Reacting sharply to the announcemnet of the merger of four newly formed districts with existing districts in Assam , Sibasagar MLA, Akhil Gogoi said that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is acting like the foolish Mughal ruler Muhammad Bin Tughlaq. He said that the move taken by the Chief Minister is against the welfare of the people and such a decisions destroys the aspect of the development of a district.

" We have heard that sub-divisions have been converted into a new district, but , this is for the first time we are hearing that a district is being converted into sub divisions. This is very strange. " , Akhil Gogoi said.



Slamming the Chief Minister, Akhil Gogoi said that Himanta Biswa Sarma is like a 'Hitler' and Assam is under 'Hitler regime'. He further added that MLAs' under BJP rule in Assam are in great danger since they are not allowed to carry out developmental activities in the state.



Notably, the Assam cabinet on December 31 approved the administrative merger of four newly formed districts with existing districts. Biswanath district will be merged with Sonitpur, Hojai will be merged with Nagaon, Tamulpur district will be merged with Baksa, and Bajali district is being merged with Barpeta district.



This has been done in accordance with the Election Commission's order on delimitation, mandating that Assam government makes no changes in any districts or administrative units from January 1, 2023, as the state will begin its delimitation process.

Government said police and judicial operations will continue in these districts, and all other district offices that have been created during this period will continue so that no officials or employees face any difficulty.