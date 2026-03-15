Assam signs final peace pacts with four armed groups, claims end of ‘ethnic militancy’

The government of Assam on March 15 signed final peace agreements with four armed groups belonging to the Kuki and Hmar communities, claiming that the move brings an end to “ethnic militancy” in the state.



According to an official statement, the agreements were signed with the United Kukigam Defence Army (UKDA), Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA), Kuki Liberation Organisation/Kuki Liberation Army (KLO/KLA), and the Hmar Peoples’ Convention-Democratic (HPC-D).



The four groups had earlier laid down arms in 2012 and signed the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement in the presence of the then Union home minister and the chief minister.



Officials said several rounds of tripartite talks between the armed groups, the state government and the Centre were held before the final agreements were reached.



The pacts include provisions for the formation of welfare and development councils for the Kuki and Hmar communities, with their headquarters in Guwahati.



The government also assured rehabilitation of the cadres of these groups and financial assistance to the families of militants who were killed during the insurgency.



“With these two pacts, ethnic militancy comes to an end in the state of Assam,” the statement added.