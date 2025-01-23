The National Health Mission (NHM), Assam signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at upgrading 354 tea garden hospitals into Ayushman Arogya Mandirs.

The MoU will strengthen healthcare services in Assam's tea Garden areas, providing quality healthcare to tea garden workers and their families.

The event was attended by Ashok Singhal, Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Irrigation, Government of Assam, as the Chief Guest. Other dignitaries included Ministers Pijush Hazarika, Prashanta Phukan, Rupesh Gowala and Krishnendu Paul, along with several MLAs representing various constituencies across the state.

Speaking at the event, Minister Singhal highlighted the government's commitment to addressing the critical health challenges faced by tea garden workers. He pointed out that issues like anemia, malnutrition, high maternal and neonatal mortality, hypertension, and diabetes are prevalent in these areas.

Additionally, diseases such as tuberculosis, leprosy, and diarrhoea remain significant concerns due to inadequate healthcare infrastructure and poor hygiene and sanitation in tea estates.

Minister Singhal noted that the Government of Assam has already introduced several initiatives to improve health services in tea estates. These include Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) services, the Wage Compensation Scheme for pregnant women, Public-Private Partnership (PPP) agreements with tea estate hospitals, free medicines and patient transport services and the construction of new hospitals under Assam Tea Corporation Limited.

While these measures have laid a foundation, he emphasized the need to do more and announced the establishment of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs across 354 tea estates.

The Ayushman Arogya Mandirs will provide comprehensive healthcare services and promote healthy lifestyles. Each facility will have a dedicated Community Health Officer trained to deliver services under 12 health packages. These services will include maternal and neonatal care, child and adolescent health, family planning, management of infectious and non-communicable diseases, ENT, oral and mental healthcare, emergency medical services and elderly care.