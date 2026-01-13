Assam signs MoU with Bharatiya Beej Sahakari Samiti to boost seed availability and cooperative farming

The Assam State Cooperative Federation and the Bharatiya Beej Sahakari Samiti Limited (BBSSL) signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at improving the availability of quality agricultural inputs and strengthening the cooperative movement in the state, according to an official statement.

With the signing of the pact, Assam has become the 14th state to enter into a formal partnership with BBSSL. The agreement seeks to establish a comprehensive, cooperative-led framework for the systematic production, procurement and distribution of high-quality seeds across the state, with the objective of enhancing agricultural productivity and increasing income opportunities for farmers and cooperative institutions.

As per the official release, the collaboration will enable farmers in Assam to access certified, high-quality seeds at affordable prices while addressing the persistent shortfall in seed availability.

Through coordinated planning, technical support and structured distribution mechanisms, the MoU is expected to strengthen the seed supply chain and ensure timely availability of improved planting material across the state’s diverse agro-climatic regions.

A key focus of the partnership will be the empowerment of grassroots cooperative institutions and farmers, reinforcing their role in the agricultural value chain.

The agreement also reflects the principle of “cooperation among cooperatives,” under which national and state-level cooperative institutions work in close coordination to achieve shared developmental goals and promote sustainable agricultural growth in Assam.