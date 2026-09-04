Assam signs MoUs to bring AI, technology and innovation into school education

Assam has taken a significant step towards building a future-ready and technology-enabled education system, with Samagra Shiksha, Assam signing Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with six leading organisations to strengthen school education across the state.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, who attended the MoU signing ceremony, said the collaborations will focus on harnessing Artificial Intelligence, technology and innovation to improve learning outcomes and empower teachers and students.

Under the partnerships, Google AI will support teachers with AI-powered educational tools, digital skills and professional development. IIT Madras – Bodhan AI will focus on building AI proficiency among teachers, with around 1 lakh teachers teaching Grades 6 to 12 proposed to be trained by May 2027.

The collaboration with LEHS – Wadhwani AI will focus on strengthening foundational literacy through AI-enabled assessment of students' reading fluency. Educate Girls will support the identification, enrolment and retention of out-of-school adolescents, particularly girls.

Meanwhile, EkStep – AXL will promote personalised, AI-assisted learning in foundational literacy and numeracy, while Canva Education will focus on digital literacy, creativity, design thinking and innovation among teachers and students.

The initiatives are aimed at creating a more inclusive, learner-centric and technology-driven education ecosystem in Assam, while expanding learning opportunities and equipping teachers with modern digital capabilities.